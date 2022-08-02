Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.0878 on Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $22.37 million and $23.86 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00628178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.