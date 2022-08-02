Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.0878 on Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $22.37 million and $23.86 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00628178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016599 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034618 BTC.
Covalent Profile
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.
Covalent Coin Trading
