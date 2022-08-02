Cowen Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $53.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 14,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

