Cowen Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $600.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $462.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

