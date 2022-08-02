Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,460 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 314,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

