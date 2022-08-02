Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,251 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 95,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,981. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

