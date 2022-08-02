Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 241,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of ECH stock remained flat at $26.44 on Tuesday. 311,923 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.