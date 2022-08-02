Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

