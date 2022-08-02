Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,545 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1 %

C traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 198,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

