Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 8,095 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 334,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,182,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

