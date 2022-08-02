Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $7.71 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,000. Tower Semiconductor accounts for about 2.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

