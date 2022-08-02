Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 37,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 1,289,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,805,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

