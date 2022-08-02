Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Crawford United Stock Performance

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

