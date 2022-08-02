Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.20 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $581.70 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $452.48 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.11. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total transaction of $17,580,067.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

