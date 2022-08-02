Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $460.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $581.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $452.48 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.14 by ($4.20). The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 49.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

