CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CREDIT has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $203,646.71 and $4.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.