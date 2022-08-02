Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,550 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($55.75) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($50.24) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.14) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.69) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.59) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,124 ($50.53).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,905.50 ($47.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,620.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,709.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3,004.23. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($43.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,138.89). Insiders acquired 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

