Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 133.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.3%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

