Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Further Reading

