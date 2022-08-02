Crown Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Crown has a market capitalization of $455,422.31 and approximately $35.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00585253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00263328 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015977 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,232,226 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

