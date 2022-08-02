Crust Network (CRU) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

Crust Network (CRU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $510,162.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003630 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

