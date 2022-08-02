CryptoBlades (SKILL) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $867,852.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00007498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00625464 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034612 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,210 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

