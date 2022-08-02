D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after purchasing an additional 217,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $655.68.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $426.56 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

