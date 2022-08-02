D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys New Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CDK Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global Price Performance

CDK Global stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

CDK Global Profile

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.