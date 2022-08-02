D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

