D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

