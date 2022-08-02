D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 227 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $578,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

