Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Update

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,119. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

