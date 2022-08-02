Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Danimer Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.70. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $445.32 million, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
