DATx Price Up 13.5% This Week (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $11,243.96 and approximately $2,421.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,023.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003856 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

