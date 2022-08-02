DecentBet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $53,270.94 and approximately $68.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

