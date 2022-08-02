DeepOnion 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $27.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,705,330 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

