Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $140,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.28. 15,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,037. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

