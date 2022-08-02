Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($82.47) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($92.78) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €69.50 ($71.65) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

DLVHF stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

