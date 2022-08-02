Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Deluxe Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DLX opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deluxe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Deluxe by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Deluxe by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

