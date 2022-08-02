Dent (DENT) Market Cap Achieves $103.35 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $103.35 million and $14.39 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

