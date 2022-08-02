Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €50.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($51.55) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($81.44) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.18 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €33.05 ($34.07). 1,340,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.47 and its 200 day moving average is €43.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covestro has a 1-year low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a 1-year high of €60.24 ($62.10).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.