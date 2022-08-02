Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $22.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.