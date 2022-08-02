Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $150.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

DLR opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,236,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

