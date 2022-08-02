Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTEGY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.98) to €26.00 ($26.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €28.50 ($29.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €26.50 ($27.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.68) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

