Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Decreased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.22. 167,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,366. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

