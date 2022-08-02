Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DVN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.57. 16,175,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,824,847. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.