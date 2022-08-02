Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Diageo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,146.67.

Diageo stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.75. 1,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.26. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

