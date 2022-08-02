Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $125.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,511. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

