Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.