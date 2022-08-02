DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

