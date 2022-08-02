Digital Media Solutions (DMS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Digital Media Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

