DigixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $11.81 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 43% against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $159.79 or 0.00691329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $18.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,111.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00178536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004430 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031502 BTC.

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,910 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

