Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,827 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

