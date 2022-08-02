Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 6,180 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 340,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

