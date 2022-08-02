Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83.
Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences
In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
