Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

